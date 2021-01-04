CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 1:00 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Trump, on tape, presses Ga. official to ‘find’ him votes

Republicans condemn ‘scheme’ to undo election for Trump

Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

Pelosi narrowly reelected speaker, faces difficult two years

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s made-up claims of fake Georgia votes

Congress opens new session as virus, Biden’s win dominate

The Latest: Nancy Pelosi reelected speaker of the House

EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

Senate race thrusts ‘Black America’s church’ into spotlight

Biden inauguration to feature virtual, nationwide parade

