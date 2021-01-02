CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. to begin Phase 1b vaccinations | House members may have been exposed | WHO experts to investigate virus origins | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More GOP lawmakers enlist in Trump effort to undo Biden win

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly’

Biden flexes Georgia muscle alongside GOP in Senate races

2021 marquee contest: Virginia governor’s race in high gear

In Georgia, Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment

Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment ‘as soon as possible’

McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails

GOP rebuffs Trump on $2K aid, defense as Congress wraps up

Memorial held for congressman-elect who contracted COVID-19

Loeffler, Perdue run hard-line pitch in swing state Georgia

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon on two-year glidepath to 'fix' electronic warfare

With 12 days until Inauguration Day, OPM announces temporary SES hiring freeze

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Bumper crop of TSP millionaires

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up