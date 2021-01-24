CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. residents with new virus strain | Virus aid update | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
AP Top Political News at 10:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

AP source: Biden to drop Trump’s military transgender ban

White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

Growing number of GOP senators oppose impeachment trial

One county, worlds apart: Bridging the political divide

AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial

Biden to reinstate COVID travel rules, add South Africa

US police weigh officer discipline after rally, Capitol riot

Biden attends Mass at DC church where he worshipped as VP

Why Biden’s immigration plan may be risky for Democrats

AP Source: Sarah Sanders running for Arkansas governor

