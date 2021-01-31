AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST

Biden to meet with GOP lawmakers to discuss virus relief
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
GOP Rep Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace
Deal or no deal: Virus aid tests Biden ‘work together’ plea
Biden could change course in high court health care case
Russian hack brings changes, uncertainty to US court system
Trump loyalists in South Dakota turn on home state senator
GOP lawmakers seek tougher voting rules after record turnout
Young men accuse Lincoln Project co-founder of harassment
Impeachment fever hits Kentucky with efforts to oust leaders
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.