42 MBA Programs With the Highest Percentage of Underrepresented Racial Minorities

Find MBA programs that underrepresented minorities often attend. Some racial and ethnic backgrounds are less common among U.S. MBA students…

Some racial and ethnic backgrounds are less common among U.S. MBA students than within the U.S. general population. African Americans, biracial individuals, Hispanics, Native Americans and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented at many U.S. business schools. However, this is not true at all B-schools. There are some MBA programs where a majority of the enrolled students qualify as underrepresented minorities.

Based on data collected by U.S. News, here are the 42 schools with the highest percentage of domestic full-time students who are underrepresented minorities, meaning that they self-identify as either African American, biracial, Hispanic, Native American or Pacific Islander. International students are not included in these figures.

Michigan State University (Broad)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 20%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 164

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 40

Learn more about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

Southern Illinois University–Carbondale

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 20%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 55

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the SIU–Carbondale College of Business.

University of Kansas

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 20%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 53

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 68

Learn more about the University of Kansas School of Business.

University of South Florida (Muma)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 20.4%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 53

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Muma College of Business.

University of Southern California (Marshall)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 20.7%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 434

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 17

Learn more about the Marshall School of Business.

Babson College (Olin) (MA)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 21%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 283

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 72 (tie)

Learn more about the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

William & Mary (Mason) (VA)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 21.5%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 196

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 62 (tie)

Learn more about the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

Bentley University (MA)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 21.7%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 95

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Bentley University Graduate School of Business.

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 22.1%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 531

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 18

Learn more about the McCombs School of Business.

Willamette University (Atkinson) (OR)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 22.2%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 100

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Atkinson Graduate School of Management.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 22.4%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 113

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 41 (tie)

Learn more about the Smeal College of Business.

Yale University (CT)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 22.8%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 722

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 9

Learn more about the Yale School of Management.

University of California–Irvine (Merage)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 23%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 119

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 67

Learn more about the Paul Merage School of Business.

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 23%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 1,740

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 1 (tie)

Learn more about Penn’s Wharton School.

University of San Francisco (Masagung)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 23.3%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 68

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Masagung Graduate School of Management.

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 23.5%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 133

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 39

Learn more about the Katz Graduate School of Business.

Rice University (TX)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 24%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 226

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 25 (tie)

Learn more about the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business.

Chapman University (Argyros) (CA)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 24.3%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 55

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 74 (tie)

Learn more about the George L. Argyros School of Business and Economics.

Case Western Reserve University (Weatherhead) (OH)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 25%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 66

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 88

Learn more about the Weatherhead School of Management.

Washington University in St. Louis (Olin) (MO)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 25%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 232

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 30 (tie)

Learn more about Olin Business School.

Suffolk University (Sawyer) (MA)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 25.3%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 137

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about Sawyer Business School.

Clemson University (SC)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 25.8%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 99

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 83 (tie)

Learn more about the Clemson University School of Business.

University of Florida (Warrington)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 26.4%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 111

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 28 (tie)

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business.

University of Louisville (KY)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 26.4%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 60

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 85 (tie)

Learn more about the University of Louisville College of Business.

Hofstra University (Zarb) (NY)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 26.8%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 236

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Frank G. Zarb School of Business.

Northern Arizona University (Franke)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 27.8%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 42

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the W.A. Franke College of Business.

Florida State University

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 29.1%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 56

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 85 (tie)

Learn more about the FSU College of Business.

George Washington University (DC)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 29.5%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 95

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 53 (tie)

Learn more about the GWU School of Business.

Pace University (Lubin) (NY)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 30.5%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 218

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Lubin School of Business.

West Texas A&M University

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 30.5%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 75

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the West Texas A&M University College of Business.

Texas Tech University (Rawls)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 32.2%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 102

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 92 (tie)

Learn more about the Jerry S. Rawls College of Business Administration.

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 34.8%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 28

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the NJIT School of Management.

University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 36.8%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 210

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 35 (tie)

Learn more about Simon Business School.

American University (Kogod) (DC)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 38.7%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 46

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Kogod School of Business.

University at Albany–SUNY

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 38.7%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 137

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the University at Albany–SUNY School of Business.

University of Miami

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 41.1%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 123

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 72 (tie)

Learn more about Miami Business School.

University of North Carolina–Greensboro (Bryan)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 41.2%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 47

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Bryan School of Business and Economics.

University of California–Riverside (Anderson)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 51.1%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 79

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 95 (tie)

Learn more about the A. Gary Anderson Graduate School of Management.

University of Texas–San Antonio

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 81%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 86

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the UT–San Antonio College of Business.

Morgan State University (Graves) (MD)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 93.1%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 45

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management.

North Carolina A&T State University

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 95.5%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 193

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 99-131

Learn more about the North Carolina A&T State University College of Business and Economics.

Howard University (DC)

Percentage of underrepresented minorities: 95.6%

Total number of full-time MBA students enrolled during the 2019-2020 school year: 50

U.S. News Best Business Schools rank: 70 (tie)

Learn more about the Howard University School of Business.

Learn more about diversity at U.S. business schools.

Conduct research on diversity initiatives at B-schools, and find out how MBA applicants from minority groups can craft compelling MBA applications that embrace the full scope of who they are. Consider following U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

