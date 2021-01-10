10 Colleges That Enroll the Most Transfer Students

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in…

Students who are unhappy with their college experience may want to consider the possibility of transferring to a school that is a better fit.

While some colleges rarely admit transfer students, there are many that routinely allow transfers and have a significant enrollment of these students.

Among the 1,138 ranked colleges and universities that provided fall 2019 transfer statistics in an annual U.S. News survey, the average number of new transfer students was 497. The average transfer acceptance rate at these schools was 64%.

Meanwhile, the 10 colleges with the biggest transfer student populations each had more than 4,150 new transfer students. The average size of the transfer student body at these schools was large: 5,929 students. Transfer acceptance rates varied widely at these 10 schools, ranging from a low of 29% at Liberty University in Virginia to a high of 100% at the University of Maryland Global Campus, which tops this list as it enrolled nearly 10,700 new transfers in fall 2019.

Nine of these colleges are public schools, while one — Liberty University — is a private institution. Six of these 10 undergraduate programs are at National Universities, schools that are typically research-focused and offer a variety of college majors in addition to granting master’s and doctoral degrees in a wide range of academic disciplines. The other four schools are Regional Universities that offer a variety of undergraduate programs and some master’s programs but few doctorates.

California and Texas are each home to three of these schools, while Florida can claim two. Maryland and Virginia each have one school on the list.

Below is a list of the 10 colleges that enrolled the largest number of new transfer students in fall 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria to be ranked — such as the requirement they enroll at least some full-time, first-year students — were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed more than 1,800 colleges and universities for our 2020 survey of undergraduate programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Colleges rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The transfer data above is correct as of Jan. 12, 2021.

