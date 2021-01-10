10 Best Personal Finance Podcasts

Podcasting is no longer on the fringes of mainstream media. With marketing research firm Nielsen estimating a 20% compound growth…

Podcasting is no longer on the fringes of mainstream media. With marketing research firm Nielsen estimating a 20% compound growth rate, the number of people listening to podcasts is expected to double by 2023.

For those interested in improving their money situation, there are countless personal finance podcasts available on apps such as Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts or through music streaming services like Spotify and Amazon Music. Topics can range from money basics to advanced investment strategies, and these podcasts can be formatted in a variety of ways. They may feature listener questions, expert interviews or casual banter between hosts.

Which show you’ll like depends largely on your interests and preferred format, but here are 10 personal finance podcasts to get you started. These include popular shows as well as some under-the-radar picks:

— “How to Money”

— “The Chris Hogan Show”

— “You Need a Budget”

— “ChooseFI”

— “15 Minute Financial Advisor”

— “Marriage, Kids and Money”

— “So Money with Farnoosh Torabi”

— “Friends Talk Money”

— “Jill on Money”

— “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe”

“How to Money”

Listen for: Money advice and information geared toward millennials.

Published as part of the iHeartPodcast Network, “How to Money” is a good choice for anyone who is trying to get a handle on their finances for the first time. Millennial friends Joel Larsgaard and Matthew Altmix tackle issues such as navigating credit scores, negotiating a higher paycheck and buying a home, often while enjoying a beer together.

“How to Money” publishes multiple episodes a week, and most run between 30 to 60 minutes. Some shows are dedicated to answering listener questions or delving into a single topic, while others include special guests. For each Friday’s episode, Larsgaard and Altmix review the week’s financial headlines.

“The Chris Hogan Show”

Listen for: Practical tips for getting out of debt and managing money.

“The Chris Hogan Show” is part of the Ramsey Network, which is affiliated with popular financial personality Dave Ramsey. Host Chris Hogan publishes several episodes of his show a week and covers topics such as building wealth, investing and saving for college. Most range from 30 to 60 minutes in length.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from or how much money you have,” Hogan says. “The show is for anyone looking to get better with their money.” The host regularly takes calls from listeners to answer their money questions. “My goal through the show is to educate, encourage and empower each person who listens on their journey to becoming an everyday millionaire,” he says.

“You Need a Budget”

Listen for: Quick takes to stay motivated and on track financially.

Offered by the company that publishes the YNAB budgeting software, the “You Need a Budget” podcast is perfect for those who don’t have much time to devote to listening. Most episodes are only 5 to 10 minutes long, and host Jesse Mecham talks about topics such as overcoming defeatist attitudes about money and managing fear. Some episodes include guests, and those can run as long as an hour or more.

While the podcast references the YNAB software, it’s not necessary to be using it to listen to the show. Most episodes include financial advice and inspiration that is general enough to apply to anyone.

“ChooseFI”

Listen for: Advice and inspiration to achieve financial independence.

FI, which is short for financial independence, is a movement focused on optimizing finances so people don’t have to be tied to a job to pursue the interests they want. In the “ChooseFI” podcast, hosts Jonathan Mendonsa and Brad Barrett share their personal experiences while also discussing topics related to achieving financial independence.

Most episodes run from 45 to 60 minutes, and many feature guests. These include interviews with finance professionals as well as people who have achieved their own financial independence.

“15 Minute Financial Advisor”

Listen for: Practical financial advice that is easy to understand.

Michael Policar started the “15 Minute Financial Advisor” podcast to provide easily digestible information on a variety of finance topics.

“I wanted to create a library of personal finance answers in really easy-to-understand chunks,” he explains. As a fiduciary wealth manager, his goal is two-prong: to educate people to improve their situation themselves and to empower those who want to be able to talk intelligently with any financial advisor they may consider hiring.

As the name suggests, each episode lasts approximately 15 minutes. While many shows focus on explaining investment topics such as diversification and stock splits, there are also discussions about health care open enrollment, estate planning and other financial matters. “People should listen if they want to brush up on personal financial strategies,” Policar says.

“Marriage, Kids and Money”

Listen for: Financial content from a parent in the trenches.

Raising kids can add a wrinkle to money management, and the “Marriage, Kids and Money” podcast addresses some of the special challenges faced by parents. However, much of the advice offered on this show can also apply to singles and couples without children in the picture.

Host Andy Hill shares his own family’s experience in becoming debt-free and interviews others about their financial journey. There are guest experts who cover topics such as selecting the right retirement account and how to help kids become money savvy. Episodes can run from 20 to 50 minutes, and many shows include multiple segments which keep them moving quickly.

“So Money with Farnoosh Torabi”

Listen for: Big-picture discussion about financial topics.

With more than 1,100 podcast episodes under her belt, Farnoosh Torabi has plenty of shows about everyday topics such as buying a house and saving for college. However, where “So Money” really sets itself apart from other podcasts is in its willingness to have deeper discussions about the financial landscape. These include shows dedicated to building wealth in the black community, the education gap created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of the marijuana industry nationwide.

Torabi has hosted guests such as singer and actress Queen Latifah, fashion consultant Tim Gunn and businesswoman Barbara Corcoran. Each week, the host publishes a show dedicated to answering reader questions. While “So Money” packs a lot of content into its episodes, they run only about 30 minutes, which makes them easy to fit into listeners’ busy schedules.

“Friends Talk Money”

Listen for: Retirement and financial planning advice for those age 50 and older.

While many of the best personal finance podcasts have a single host, “Friends Talk Money” brings together three nationally known personal finance experts: Pam Krueger, Rich Eisenberg and Terry Savage. The trio tackle topics that are on the minds of those approaching retirement age with episodes covering topics such as estate planning, Medicare and retirement lifestyle choices, among other things.

“Our show identifies and investigates topics most relevant to people 50 and up,” Krueger says, “but ‘Friends Talk Money’ is a must-listen for anyone looking to make smart money decisions and plan for retirement on their terms.” The show is a PBS Next Avenue podcast, and most episodes run from 20 to 30 minutes.

“Jill on Money”

Listen for: No-nonsense answers to real-world financial questions.

Published daily, most episodes of the “Jill on Money” podcast sound like a call-in radio show with host Jill Schlesinger providing financial advice to listeners. These short shows can be heard in 10 to 20 minutes, making them good fillers for when you have a little extra time in your day.

Schlesinger, a certified financial planner, covers topics such as investing, buying rental properties and evaluating financial advisors. Some shows include interviews or commentary about financial news. The “Jill on Money” podcast will likely be most beneficial for listeners with higher incomes and asset levels.

“Money Life with Chuck Jaffe”

Listen for: Expert advice and insight on investments and the market.

Of the many podcasts offering in-depth discussion of investment topics, “Money Life with Chuck Jaffe” is near the top of the list.

“I think Chuck does the best job of anyone in producing a daily, energetic, consistently interesting podcast,” says Rob Isbitts, founder and chief investment strategist with Sungarden Investment Management in Weston, Florida. “It is aimed at the DIY individual investor, but as a financial pro, I get something out of it every day.”

Jaffe, a longtime financial columnist, usually has an investment expert join him for discussion on topics such as market volatility, inflation and emerging markets. Each episode runs about an hour, and a new show is published almost every day.

