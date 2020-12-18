Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2020

However your Christmas looks this year, food is likely part of it, whether you’re looking for a quick bite or…

However your Christmas looks this year, food is likely part of it, whether you’re looking for a quick bite or special holiday meal.

Luckily, plenty of restaurants will have options for you on Christmas Day. Various chains will stay open for dine-in meals, and many will offer delivery and order pickup on Dec. 25.

All the chains below have confirmed they’ll be open in some capacity on Christmas, although hours may vary by franchise. If you’re dining in, it’s strongly recommended you make a reservation due to capacity limitations. In fact, some restaurants will require you to do so.

You’ll also need to pay close attention to your municipality’s COVID-19 regulations. Some areas have closed indoor and outdoor dining and allow takeout only. So just because a chain has communicated it will be open doesn’t mean all locations in all areas will be open for dine-in customers.

Buca di Beppo

Restaurants open 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, and you can make reservations online. This season, Buca di Beppo is offering a $95 Cake Boss package that feeds five. It includes salad, pasta, an entree and cake to share. You can order this package while dining in, have it delivered or schedule a pickup time (Christmas Day pickup is available).

Denny’s

Denny’s is open 365 days a year, including Christmas. You can dine in or opt for carryout or delivery instead.

Fogo De Chao

Locations will be open for dine-in customers starting at 11 a.m. and serving the dinner menu. Fogo De Chao also allows you to order to-go or for curbside pickup, if you order at least $75 worth of food.

Hard Rock Cafe

Restaurants will be open by reservation on Christmas Day. Hours vary by location. Order from the regular menu, or from the Kiss Me Under the Mistletoe menu, which includes seasonal specials.

IHOP

Most locations will be open their regular hours on Christmas Day for dine-in. If you’d prefer to dine at home, you can order the Holiday Family Feast, which is available for delivery, takeout and curbside pickup. Price varies by location, but it feeds four and includes buttermilk pancakes, a selection of pancake toppings, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and bacon or sausage.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Restaurants in areas that allow dining in will be open on Christmas Day. Check your preferred location’s hours. This year’s seasonal special is a holiday ham served with classic sides ($18.99 for adults, $8.99 for kids). If you prefer to dine at home, you can order to-go meals or group catering.

Kona Grill

Restaurants will be open for dine-in and takeout on Dec. 25, and you can enjoy Kona’s seasonal menu items through Dec. 27. These include surf and turf, turkey and macadamia nut pie.

Macaroni Grill

Restaurants open at 11 a.m. for Christmas dining. You can also opt for pickup and take your order home. If you’d like the best parts of a home-cooked meal (a delicious-smelling house and piping-hot food) without all the effort, Macaroni Grill offers a Take & Bake lasagna option for delivery and takeout.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

Restaurants will be open for dine-in on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day by reservation and will be serving a three-course meal for $75 per person.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Restaurants will be open by reservation only on Christmas and serving the Celebration Surf & Turf meal (which starts at $54.95), as well as the Celebration Feast for four ($180). For those celebrating at home, Ruth’s Chris will offer a Christmas Feast to go. On Christmas Eve, those ordering to-go can get a special $99 take-home meal for two, which includes a starter, two entrees, two sides and a dessert.

Sheetz

All 600+ locations will be open on Christmas Day. Plus, for the entire month of December until Jan. 22, customers can get a free self-serve coffee every week. If you download the app and register your email address, you’ll receive the free coffee reward each week automatically.

Shoney’s

The chain makes its Christmas Day plans clear with this statement on its website: “Of course we’re open this Christmas.” Restaurants will open at 11 a.m. and serve Christmas favorites, including turkey, ham and roast beef. The entire menu is available for dine-in or takeout.

Starbucks

Some, but not all, locations will be open on Christmas Day. Those that are open will have reduced hours, which vary by store.

Waffle House

The chain is open 365 days a year, including Christmas.

