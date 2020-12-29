Md., Va. study express bus routes between the two states to ease Beltway congestion

Maryland and Virginia are studying the possibility of running express bus routes that connect Montgomery and Fairfax counties. According to…

Maryland and Virginia are studying the possibility of running express bus routes that connect Montgomery and Fairfax counties.

According to a Washington Post report, the bus routes are part of a larger conversation between the two states’ transportation departments on how to mitigate congestion, especially on the Capital Beltway. Maryland and Virginia agreed in 2019 to expand the American Legion Bridge on the western side of the beltway and add toll lanes that connect to Virginia’s existing Interstate 495 Express Lanes.

The buses would use the new Express Lanes across the bridge, expected to be completed in the next decade, although they could begin running before that, the Post reports. Preliminary recommendations from the study discuss eight express bus routes that would connect Tysons with various points along Maryland Route 355.

Other options include routes to from Bethesda to Reston and from Tysons to Germantown, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring and Frederick, according tot…