Latest Washington DC news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

Reports of gunfire close lanes on DC-area highway

Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of a Washington, D.C., area highway after a report of a shooting. The U.S. Park Police issued a statement Monday saying that officers came to the Baltimore – Washington Parkway in the area of Route 410 in response to a report of a shooting. The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit by gunfire. News stations showed images of traffic backed up on the highway.

Governors sign pact to help reduce transportation pollution

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of three New England states and the mayor of Washington, D.C., have signed a regional pact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution — an agreement they hope other states will eventually join. The Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is designed to reduce motor vehicle emissions by at least 26% by 2032. The initiative was signed Monday by Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser — all Democrats. The states account for 73% of transportation emissions and 76% of vehicles in New England.

Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils

WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response warned Americans to “be vigilant” and to limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Dr. Deborah Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, Birx traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households.

President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — His motorcade thunders around Delaware, snarling traffic. Everywhere he goes on foot, a security team envelops him, and a pack of journalists trails behind. Yet President-elect Joe Biden enters his church, St. Joseph on the Brandywine, with startlingly little interruption. Wearing a dark suit and medical mask, Biden slipped into a pew near the back of the Catholic church for a recent Saturday evening Mass. At times it was easy to forget he was there at all. That’s likely to change, though, once he returns to Washington. Proximity to power is paramount, even when it comes to places of worship, and a president’s public prayers tend to draw outsize attention.

