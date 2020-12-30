CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Colo. guardsman has 1st reported US case of new virus strain | Anne Arundel Co. reverses indoor dining ban | UK OKs AstraZeneca vaccine
Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 6:47 PM

Balanced Fund 15023.88 – .06 + .60 + 12.79

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2461.96 + .09 + .14 + 10.99

Emerging Markets 437.64 + 1.14 + 3.10 + 19.85

Equity Income Fund 14237.93 + .56 + 1.49 + 4.13

GNMA 787.98 + .01 + .04 + 3.57

General Municipal Debt 1494.24 + .07 + 4.95

Gold Fund 415.40 + 2.67 + 4.08 + 30.90

High Current Yield 2461.49 + .13 + .69 + 4.77

High Yield Municipal 702.64 – .02 + .11 + 4.25

International Fund 2277.37 + .50 + 3.07 + 13.25

Science and Technology Fund 4821.10 + .66 – .23 + 50.31

Short Investment Grade 389.40 + .02 + .10 + 4.24

Short Municipal 192.74 – .02 + 1.74

US Government 744.20 + .35 + .28 + 7.93

