Balanced Fund 14997.45 – .29 + .35 + 12.59

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2452.07 – .32 – .14 + 10.55

Emerging Markets 431.28 + .41 + 1.26 + 18.11

Equity Income Fund 14152.24 – .31 + .27 + 3.50

GNMA 788.31 + .09 + .06 + 3.61

General Municipal Debt 1493.97 + .01 + .08 + 4.93

Gold Fund 404.24 – .18 – 1.72 + 27.39

High Current Yield 2457.33 + .66 + 4.59

High Yield Municipal 703.13 + .09 + .36 + 4.32

International Fund 2266.76 + .81 + 2.27 + 12.73

Science and Technology Fund 4805.82 – .30 + .80 + 49.84

Short Investment Grade 389.36 + .06 + .14 + 4.23

Short Municipal 192.79 + .03 + 1.76

US Government 741.25 – .07 + .03 + 7.50

