The Associated Press

December 21, 2020, 6:48 PM

Balanced Fund 14893.21 – .65 + .48 + 11.81

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2454.00 – .01 – .16 + 10.64

Emerging Markets 425.55 – 1.22 + .44 + 16.54

Equity Income Fund 14121.61 – .47 + .93 + 3.28

GNMA 787.65 – .05 + .16 + 3.53

General Municipal Debt 1492.36 – .01 + .15 + 4.81

Gold Fund 409.94 – .11 + 5.89 + 29.18

High Current Yield 2441.49 – .22 + .12 + 3.92

High Yield Municipal 701.78 + .19 + .48 + 4.12

International Fund 2206.89 – 1.74 + .22 + 9.75

Science and Technology Fund 4796.13 + .71 + 4.06 + 49.53

Short Investment Grade 388.95 + .02 + .08 + 4.12

Short Municipal 192.71 + .03 + 1.72

US Government 744.55 + .56 + .34 + 7.98

