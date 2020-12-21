Balanced Fund 14893.21 – .65 + .48 + 11.81
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2454.00 – .01 – .16 + 10.64
Emerging Markets 425.55 – 1.22 + .44 + 16.54
Equity Income Fund 14121.61 – .47 + .93 + 3.28
GNMA 787.65 – .05 + .16 + 3.53
General Municipal Debt 1492.36 – .01 + .15 + 4.81
Gold Fund 409.94 – .11 + 5.89 + 29.18
High Current Yield 2441.49 – .22 + .12 + 3.92
High Yield Municipal 701.78 + .19 + .48 + 4.12
International Fund 2206.89 – 1.74 + .22 + 9.75
Science and Technology Fund 4796.13 + .71 + 4.06 + 49.53
Short Investment Grade 388.95 + .02 + .08 + 4.12
Short Municipal 192.71 + .03 + 1.72
US Government 744.55 + .56 + .34 + 7.98
