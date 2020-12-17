Balanced Fund 14997.31 + .30 + .96 + 12.59
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.24 + .01 – .05 + 10.69
Emerging Markets 430.76 + .23 + 1.22 + 17.97
Equity Income Fund 14237.04 + .58 + .65 + 4.13
GNMA 787.65 + .05 + .17 + 3.53
General Municipal Debt 1491.66 + .01 + .23 + 4.77
Gold Fund 418.27 + 3.47 + 5.29 + 31.81
High Current Yield 2446.61 + .11 + .32 + 4.14
High Yield Municipal 700.21 + .08 + .46 + 3.89
International Fund 2251.92 + .86 + 1.94 + 11.99
Science and Technology Fund 4735.13 + .91 + 3.26 + 47.63
Short Investment Grade 388.36 – .10 – .02 + 3.96
Short Municipal 192.62 – .05 + .02 + 1.67
US Government 743.83 + .38 + .33 + 7.88
