Balanced Fund 14906.03 + .12 + .90 + 11.91

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2455.18 + .05 + .20 + 10.69

Emerging Markets 424.78 + .16 + 2.43 + 16.33

Equity Income Fund 14182.15 + .12 + 1.10 + 3.72

GNMA 785.56 – .12 – .23 + 3.25

General Municipal Debt 1486.41 + .10 + .43 + 4.40

Gold Fund 408.05 + .01 + 1.95 + 28.58

High Current Yield 2444.49 + .28 + .97 + 4.05

High Yield Municipal 695.54 + .11 + .77 + 3.20

International Fund 2209.53 + .26 + 1.13 + 9.88

Science and Technology Fund 4625.33 + .11 + 2.20 + 44.21

Short Investment Grade 388.75 + .11 + .22 + 4.07

Short Municipal 192.59 + .04 + .08 + 1.66

US Government 742.82 + .48 + .33 + 7.73

