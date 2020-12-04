CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | Prince George's Co. new restrictions | Loudoun Co. Public Schools to go all-virtual | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 6:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14907.93 + .62 + 1.02 + 11.92

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2440.24 – .67 – .68 + 10.02

Emerging Markets 424.13 + 1.18 + 2.14 + 16.15

Equity Income Fund 14234.10 + 1.16 + 1.44 + 4.10

GNMA 786.44 – .10 – .01 + 3.37

General Municipal Debt 1484.38 + .05 + .42 + 4.25

Gold Fund 397.79 – .27 + 3.75 + 25.35

High Current Yield 2435.37 + .23 + .98 + 3.66

High Yield Municipal 694.23 + .12 + .78 + 3.00

International Fund 2214.64 + .84 + 1.53 + 10.13

Science and Technology Fund 4623.48 + 1.82 + 3.53 + 44.15

Short Investment Grade 388.04 – .02 + .08 + 3.88

Short Municipal 192.52 + .02 + .08 + 1.62

US Government 742.46 + .24 + .02 + 7.68

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Survey: What telework policies will stay once the pandemic ends?

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Lawmakers seem to agree the Presidential Transition Act could use some work

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up