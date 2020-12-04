Balanced Fund 14907.93 + .62 + 1.02 + 11.92 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2440.24 – .67 – .68 + 10.02 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14907.93 + .62 + 1.02 + 11.92

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2440.24 – .67 – .68 + 10.02

Emerging Markets 424.13 + 1.18 + 2.14 + 16.15

Equity Income Fund 14234.10 + 1.16 + 1.44 + 4.10

GNMA 786.44 – .10 – .01 + 3.37

General Municipal Debt 1484.38 + .05 + .42 + 4.25

Gold Fund 397.79 – .27 + 3.75 + 25.35

High Current Yield 2435.37 + .23 + .98 + 3.66

High Yield Municipal 694.23 + .12 + .78 + 3.00

International Fund 2214.64 + .84 + 1.53 + 10.13

Science and Technology Fund 4623.48 + 1.82 + 3.53 + 44.15

Short Investment Grade 388.04 – .02 + .08 + 3.88

Short Municipal 192.52 + .02 + .08 + 1.62

US Government 742.46 + .24 + .02 + 7.68

