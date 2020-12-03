CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

Indexes___________________________Close_____Dly Chg___Week Chg__Ytd Chg

The Associated Press

December 3, 2020, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Balanced Fund 14818.77 + .19 + .71 + 11.25

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2456.21 + .37 + .35 + 10.74

Emerging Markets 419.70 + .80 + 2.07 + 14.94

Equity Income Fund 14084.27 + .09 + .41 + 3.01

GNMA 787.08 – .03 + .06 + 3.45

General Municipal Debt 1483.39 + .12 + .37 + 4.18

Gold Fund 399.85 – .52 + 5.71 + 26.00

High Current Yield 2429.73 + .25 + .81 + 3.42

High Yield Municipal 693.43 + .26 + .70 + 2.89

International Fund 2198.67 + .47 + 1.57 + 9.34

Science and Technology Fund 4540.03 + .35 + 2.58 + 41.55

Short Investment Grade 388.29 + .08 + .18 + 3.94

Short Municipal 192.42 – .02 + .03 + 1.57

US Government 743.04 + .54 + .32 + 7.76

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Air Force’s next hack of the federal procurement system: One-year funding

14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

Congress will take up 1-week stopgap to keep government running through Dec. 18

Survey: The changing views of federal telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up