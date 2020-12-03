Balanced Fund 14818.77 + .19 + .71 + 11.25 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2456.21 + .37 + .35 + 10.74 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14818.77 + .19 + .71 + 11.25

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2456.21 + .37 + .35 + 10.74

Emerging Markets 419.70 + .80 + 2.07 + 14.94

Equity Income Fund 14084.27 + .09 + .41 + 3.01

GNMA 787.08 – .03 + .06 + 3.45

General Municipal Debt 1483.39 + .12 + .37 + 4.18

Gold Fund 399.85 – .52 + 5.71 + 26.00

High Current Yield 2429.73 + .25 + .81 + 3.42

High Yield Municipal 693.43 + .26 + .70 + 2.89

International Fund 2198.67 + .47 + 1.57 + 9.34

Science and Technology Fund 4540.03 + .35 + 2.58 + 41.55

Short Investment Grade 388.29 + .08 + .18 + 3.94

Short Municipal 192.42 – .02 + .03 + 1.57

US Government 743.04 + .54 + .32 + 7.76

