Here is the latest Washington DC news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EST

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities have closed the northbound lanes of a Washington, D.C., area highway after a report of a shooting. The U.S. Park Police issued a statement Monday saying that officers came to the Baltimore – Washington Parkway in the area of Route 410 in response to a report of a shooting. The area is in Maryland just outside of the District of Columbia. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hit by gunfire. News stations showed images of traffic backed up on the highway.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — In all likelihood, Virginians will be able to legally bet on the Super Bowl from the comfort of their own couches this February as the state starts allowing online sports wagering. The Virginia Lottery is expected to soon give the go-ahead to what will most likely be more than a dozen betting sites to take wagers from Virginians on sports. Virginians are expected to respond by betting as much as $400 million in 2021. Virginia Lottery Director Kevin Hall expects the agency will sometime next month give a dozen or more companies the necessary approval to start taking wagers in accordance with legislation enacted earlier this year.

BOSTON (AP) — The governors of three New England states and the mayor of Washington, D.C., have signed a regional pact aimed at dramatically reducing transportation pollution — an agreement they hope other states will eventually join. The Transportation and Climate Initiative Program is designed to reduce motor vehicle emissions by at least 26% by 2032. The initiative was signed Monday by Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser — all Democrats. The states account for 73% of transportation emissions and 76% of vehicles in New England.

WASHINGTON (AP) — As COVID-19 cases skyrocketed before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus response warned Americans to “be vigilant” and to limit celebrations to “your immediate household.” For many Americans that guidance has been difficult to abide, including for Dr. Deborah Birx herself. The day after Thanksgiving, Birx traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked Americans not to travel over the holidays and discourages indoor activity involving members of different households.

