Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a big lead and Seattle’s suddenly opportunistic defense held on to beat Washington 20-15 and clinch a playoff spot. Wilson threw for a touchdown, Carlos Hyde ran 50 yards for a score and the Seahawks picked off Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins twice. Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed each had an interception as the league’s worst pass defense played strong until the fourth quarter. After a Haskins-led comeback from a 20-3 deficit fell short, Washington had its winning streak snapped at four with Alex Smith out because of a calf injury.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens built a 26-point halftime lead against helpless Jacksonville and rolled to a 40-14 victory Sunday that boosted their playoff chances and extended the Jaguars’ losing streak to 13 games. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to carry the Ravens (9-5) to their third straight win following a three-game skid. Hopeful of reaching the postseason for the third year in a row Baltimore is among several AFC teams vying for three wild-card spots. Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins ran for 64 yards and a score, and 32-year-old receiver Dez Bryant celebrated his first touchdown since 2017 late in the first half.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins took too long to find a rhythm in a loss to Seattle that snapped Washington’s winning streak at four. The 2019 first-round draft pick threw two interceptions in the first three quarters before leading a pair of touchdown drives in a comeback effort that fell short. Haskins was starting for the first time since Week 4 because of a right calf injury to No. 1 quarterback Alex Smith. He finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards. Coach Ron Rivera lamented missed opportunities and said Smith would get the nod next week against Carolina if healthy.

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. scored a career-high 26 points as St. John’s beat Georgetown 94-83, ending a three-game skid. Williams shot 4-for-6 from behind the arc. Julian Champagnie, the Big East Conference leading scorer, added 20 points and also hit four 3-pointers. Champagnie added nine rebounds as the Red Storm avenged a three-point loss to the Hoyas a week earlier. Vince Cole had 17 points for St. John’s. Isaih Moore added 12 points and Posh Alexander 10. Jahvon Blair had 25 points and six assists for the Hoyas. Donald Carey added 19 points.

