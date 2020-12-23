Futures Trading Basics: Everything You Need to Know About Futures

Futures trading is one method for investors looking to maximize profits. But this particular trading instrument, which involves an agreement…

Futures trading is one method for investors looking to maximize profits. But this particular trading instrument, which involves an agreement to buy or sell an asset at a predetermined future price and date, can seem opaque and hard to understand.

That said, with a little research, many investors can utilize futures contracts to protect their portfolios and perhaps make a tidy profit. Futures trading doesn’t have to be complicated.

To help start you on the path to trading futures, read this guide, which addresses these topics:

— What is a futures contract?

— What’s the difference between futures and options trading?

— Who typically does futures trading?

— How is futures trading regulated?

— Where can I trade futures?

— What are the risks of trading futures?

What Is a Futures Contract?

“A futures contract is a type of derivative security that determines its value from the performance of another security or property,” says Robert R. Johnson, professor of finance at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University.

In layman’s terms, a futures contract is an agreement “in which two parties agree that one party, the buyer, will purchase an underlying asset from the other party, the seller, at a later date and at a price agreed upon by the two parties when the contract is initiated,” Johnson says.

This can be a beneficial system for someone who produces a commodity and wants to lock in prices. The best example of why these contracts exist is illustrated by a farmer selling corn and Kellogg Co. (ticker: K) making Corn Flakes, says Peter Davies, CEO of Jigsaw Trading.

In this case, a farmer will want to sell corn futures, which guarantee that he can sell his corn at a certain price at a time in the future. “That means he knows what he’ll earn for a crop,” Davies says. “On the other side, Kellogg’s might buy corn futures to lock in the price of corn they will buy in the future, so they know what the Corn Flakes will cost to make.”

It’s not just crops, however, that can be traded via futures. There are futures contracts for commodities such as oil, gold and even water.

When a company utilizes futures trading to hedge a commodity it needs for production, such as when an airline company employs futures contracts to lock in the price of fuel, these commodities will actually arrive on the company’s doorstep in the form of a physical delivery.

But trading in futures doesn’t mean a barrel of oil will arrive at your front door. Futures contracts can be cash-settled, meaning no physical delivery takes place, and the futures trader accepts profits from the trade in the form of cold hard cash.

Futures contracts for currencies, bonds, stocks and even market indices also exist and are cash-settled contracts.

What’s the Difference Between Futures and Options Trading?

“Options contracts provide the holder with the right, but not the obligation, to do something,” Johnson says. “The holder of a call option contract has the right to buy a specific asset at a specific price for a given time period. But the holder of a call option is not obligated to buy that asset. Both the buyer and seller of a futures contract are obligated to transact.”

There is another key difference between options and futures trading that investors should keep in mind: Futures contracts require a daily settling of gains and losses, Johnson says. That means investors will have to balance their accounts at the end of every trading day.

This might seem like a minor inconvenience at first, but depending on how the market moves, it could mean depositing more funds in your account every day until the futures contract is completed. With options, there is no such daily expenditure.

Who Typically Does Futures Trading?

Typical futures traders can be divided into four categories, says Robert Fitzsimmons, executive vice president of fixed income, commodities and stock lending at Wedbush Securities.

The first category is commercial traders with opposite risk positions. For instance, “a farmer concerned about falling corn prices can go short futures while an ethanol distiller concerned about rising prices can go long futures,” he says.

The second category is made of investors not directly involved in the production and consumption of the underlying assets in a futures contract. Instead, they’re more concerned with profiting from market movements, Fitzsimmons says. Most individual futures traders fall into this category.

The final two categories are also less concerned with production and more focused on profits. These include professional traders, who are often called commodity trading advisors, or CTAs, and manage portfolios of futures. Their long position in corn futures may be part of a more complex strategy and not a simple opinion on the direction of the corn market, Fitzsimmons says. And there are also commodity-based exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, which use blocks of long or short futures to underlie a securities product designed to capture the movement of those commodities, he says.

In short, there are generally two types of investors who trade futures. The first is folks who produce or consume a product and wish to hedge against rising and falling prices. The second group is investors who are playing the futures market in the hopes of turning a profit.

How Is Futures Trading Regulated?

With a trading instrument like futures, there are tight regulations in place to make sure everything is aboveboard. The longest lasting of those regulations is the Commodity Exchange Act, passed by Congress in 1936. Though the rules have evolved over the decades as commodities expanded beyond the agricultural sector, the general framework of the act has stood the test of time.

It wasn’t until 1974 that the current regulatory body, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was formed. The CFTC is composed of five committees whose commissioners are appointed by the U.S. president and who serve staggered five-year terms. “The CFTC sets price fluctuation limits, prohibits excessive market positions, oversees the handling of investors’ funds by brokers and allows trading only on designated exchanges,” Johnson says.

While futures trading is regulated by the U.S. government, it is up to each brokerage how much leeway and support individual investors receive. Much like options trading, futures trading uses leverage, meaning investors will make their trades using borrowed funds. Trading on margin inherently brings more risk to individual investors, and new futures traders would be wise to do their research before making their first trade.

Where Can I Trade Futures?

Most major online brokerages have a futures trading section, and you should familiarize yourself with each broker’s rules and requirements before picking your platform.

Because of the risk involved in trading on margin, most online brokerages will make sure their customers are prepared before they allow investors to begin trading futures on their platforms. Brokers will also make sure that investors have access to margin, which usually requires a certain minimum amount in your account. In some cases, they’ll even require passing a class or test before you can begin trading with leverage.

What Are the Risks of Trading Futures?

There are a number of risks to trading futures, Fitzsimmons says, mainly because of how different they are from other financial instruments. “Unlike equities, they do not pay a dividend. And unlike bonds, they do not pay interest. While equities are a positive-sum game, one where all participants can gain over time, along with the pool of corporate earnings, futures are a pure zero-sum game. One trader’s gains are another’s losses.”

Johnson says that derivatives such as the futures market “do not represent, on balance, any ownership interest in anything. They are essentially side bets on economic values and, as such, have a total economic value of zero.”

He adds, “Although described as zero-sum games, the derivatives markets are actually negative-sum games because each side of every transaction pays commissions and other transaction costs.”

That’s not to say that futures are useless. Futures trading provides a way for investors to hedge their investments and protect themselves from dramatic asset price swings. But as with any financial instrument, new futures traders should do their research, practice with paper trading and work consistently over time to improve their prowess and profits.

