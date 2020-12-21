AP Top Political News at 12:39 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Trump’s legacy: He changed the presidency, but will it last? Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill Highlights…

Trump’s legacy: He changed the presidency, but will it last? Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill Highlights of $900 billion COVID-19 relief, wrapup bills Birx travels, family visits highlight pandemic safety perils Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines Biden’s team vows action against hack as US threats persist Biden to receive COVID vaccine as Trump remains on sidelines Trump wants Supreme Court to overturn Pa. election results As end approaches, Trump gets doses of flattery, finality Aide: Biden won’t talk about son Hunter with AG candidates Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.