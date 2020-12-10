AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

Biden’s transition contends with probe into son’s finances
The Latest: Biden signals limit on executive authority use
Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit
Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’
Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal
Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns
Watchdog raises possible Kushner link to $700M rescue loan
Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
‘Tis the pandemic season: White House parties on amid virus
