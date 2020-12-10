CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What's happening on Capitol Hill? | Staff vaccinations at Children's National | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden’s transition contends with probe into son’s finances

The Latest: Biden signals limit on executive authority use

Hundreds of GOP members sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

Congress stuck, McConnell resists state aid in COVID-19 deal

Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

Watchdog raises possible Kushner link to $700M rescue loan

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit

‘Tis the pandemic season: White House parties on amid virus

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Pentagon announces seven procurements to test out new CMMC process

Growing number of vendors decry hardline GSA is taking on schedule pricing

State Department, VA detail initial COVID-19 vaccination plans for employees

GSA’s Murphy opens up about her ascertainment decision, 3 years of successes, challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up