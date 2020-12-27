CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Grammys moved to March amid surge | Md., Va. still see lag in vaccinations | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
AP Top Political News at 11:53 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect

Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus

Warnock and Loeffler work to consolidate voters for runoff

Trump’s impact on courts likely to last long beyond his term

Despite smooth election, GOP leaders seek vote restrictions

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

Turnout among young voters key to Georgia Senate runoffs

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row

