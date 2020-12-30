AP Top Political News at 10:44 p.m. EST

Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act
Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation
Missouri senator to contest Biden’s Electoral College win
EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes
Trump push on $2K checks flops as GOP-led Senate won’t vote
After a tumultuous 2020, Black leaders weigh next steps
Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardizing Trump plan
US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran
Governor cancels inaugural, citing mask protests at his home
Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.