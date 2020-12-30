CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 10:44 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pelosi likely speaker again, but might require high-wire act

Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation

Missouri senator to contest Biden’s Electoral College win

EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

Trump push on $2K checks flops as GOP-led Senate won’t vote

After a tumultuous 2020, Black leaders weigh next steps

Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardizing Trump plan

US bomber mission over Persian Gulf aimed at cautioning Iran

Governor cancels inaugural, citing mask protests at his home

Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions

