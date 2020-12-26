AP Top Political News at 12:23 a.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
The Associated Press

December 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump made lasting impact on federal courts

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

Trump golfs in Florida as COVID relief hangs in the balance

Judge delays execution of only woman on US death row

Democrats in Georgia Senate contests take in more than $200M

US says it will open a consulate in disputed Western Sahara

GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos

New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Kushner pardon revives ‘loathsome’ tale of tax evasion, sex

