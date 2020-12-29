AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. offers tax relief to some businesses | Montgomery Co. update | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The Associated Press

December 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case

Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate

Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill

Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump’s pardons

A divided nation asks: What’s holding our country together?

State capitols face showdown over COVID powers and spending

Trump’s hesitation on relief bill will delay aid payments

White House wins ruling on disclosing health care prices

Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect

