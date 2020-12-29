AP Top Political News at 10:49 p.m. EST

Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Feds decline charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
Biden criticizes pace of vaccine rollout, vows to accelerate
Trump lashes out at GOP after override vote on defense bill
Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump’s pardons
A divided nation asks: What’s holding our country together?
State capitols face showdown over COVID powers and spending
Trump’s hesitation on relief bill will delay aid payments
White House wins ruling on disclosing health care prices
Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.