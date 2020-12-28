CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. National Guard to help with vaccine distribution | How long before sense of smell comes back? | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:48 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

House votes to override Trump’s veto of defense bill

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Biden warns of Trump officials’ ‘roadblocks’ to transition

A divided nation asks: What’s holding our country together?

Trump’s hesitation on relief bill will delay aid payments

Highlights of COVID-19, government funding law taking effect

Arbitrator rules that FAA chief aided retaliation case

Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus

Wealthy voters are ‘mythical middle’ in Georgia Senate races

Trump’s impact on courts likely to last long beyond his term

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

6 months in, Marines 5G base is working on autonomous vehicles and more

HUD transforms financial management a year sooner than expected

TSP funds fall back after uncharacteristic November increase

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up