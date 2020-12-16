AP Top Political News at 11:50 p.m. EST

HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa: Where in the world is the sleigh now? | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | Local holiday happenings
The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Biden picks deal-makers, fighters for climate, energy team

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

Loeffler declines to rule out formal protest of Biden’s win

Interior chief latest official to test positive for virus

US angling to secure more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine

Rules eased for water from showerheads, a Trump pet peeve

Senate hearing elevates baseless claims of election fraud

The Latest: Biden, Pence set to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

Close but not yet: Deal near on COVID-19 economic aid bill

Biden’s challenge: Creating a COVID-19-free White House

