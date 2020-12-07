CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming measures for Md. counties, Va. | Arlington Co. accepts funding to distribute vaccine | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 9:52 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

Biden’s health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy

Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

Becerra’s big challenge: Vaccinating Americans against virus

Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base

Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It’s complicated

US troop pullouts in Mideast raise fears of Iranian attacks

The Latest: Trump questions Pa. speaker on electoral votes

Trump adviser broke law with Biden criticism, watchdog says

Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

VA warns of 'long process' to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to employees and veterans

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump gives most federal employees day off on Christmas Eve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up