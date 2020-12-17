CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In historic pick, Biden taps Haaland as interior secretary

Pelosi, McConnell to get vaccine, urge members to do same

Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says

Biden picks Regan for EPA nominee, Haaland for interior head

Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions

Biden adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for coronavirus

US inmate scheduled to be executed tests positive for virus

US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits

Trump’s move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbor

Family behind OxyContin attests to its role in opioid crisis

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

House lawmakers sending clear message with FITARA 11 scorecard

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up