AP Top Political News at 10:48 p.m. EST The Associated Press

In historic pick, Biden taps Haaland as interior secretary Pelosi, McConnell to get vaccine, urge members to do same Hack…

In historic pick, Biden taps Haaland as interior secretary Pelosi, McConnell to get vaccine, urge members to do same Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says Biden picks Regan for EPA nominee, Haaland for interior head Snags on COVID-19 relief may force weekend sessions Biden adviser Cedric Richmond tests positive for coronavirus US inmate scheduled to be executed tests positive for virus US wildlife agency gives more deference to economic benefits Trump’s move to his Florida estate challenged by neighbor Family behind OxyContin attests to its role in opioid crisis Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.