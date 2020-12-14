AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST The Associated Press

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House Biden’s…

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House Biden’s challenge: Building Cabinet that meets all his goals Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency winds down GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump’s claims Trump raises China concerns as reason to veto defense bill Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies Analysis: Short work by high court of Trump’s `big one’ Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.