CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | Tips to avoid pandemic burnout | Northern Va. not spared from state surge | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:54 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trump’s grievances feed menacing undertow after the election

In video, Trump recycles unsubstantiated voter fraud claims

AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s claims of vote rigging are all wrong

Barr’s special counsel move could tie up his successor

Biden, top Democrats swing behind bipartisan virus aid bill

Congress swats back Trump’s veto threat of defense bill

Survey finds race- and sex-based harassment ‘common’ at FEMA

Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

Ivanka Trump deposed as part of inauguration fund lawsuit

The Latest: Biden gives dire virus warning for next 2 months

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Pentagon installs 2 Trump allies on defense advisory board

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up