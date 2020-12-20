CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 12:08 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

AP sources: Trump floats Sidney Powell as special counsel

Trump downplays Russia in first comments on hacking campaign

Fight over Fed powers stalls $900 billion aid plan

Pentagon plan on cyber split draws strong Hill criticism

Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’

General sorry for ‘miscommunication’ over vaccine shipments

President in the pews: DC churches offer Biden options

Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

Biden transition team criticizes cooperation from Pentagon

Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

