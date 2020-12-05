CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Upcoming Va. restrictions | What to know about proposed Montgomery Co. restrictions | US panel endorses Pfizer vaccine | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 10:17 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump assails vote integrity while urging turnout in Ga.

AP FACT CHECK: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

The Latest: Trump urges backers to ‘take revenge’ by voting

High court to decide whether Nazi art case stays in US court

Is Georgia a swing state? Groups spend millions to find out

Report finds microwave energy likely made US diplomats ill

Biden weighs pick for agriculture chief from diverse slate

Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

US ends 5 cultural programs with China in further escalation

Pressure mounts on Biden to make diverse picks for top posts

USPS, CBP had 2 years to draft an opioids plan. 'Not a single important deadline’ was met

Biden taps Rice as domestic policy adviser, McDonough for VA

With little else to agree on, Congress expresses interest in Presidential Transition Act changes

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

