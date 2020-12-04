AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds
Biden eyes defeated candidates for key administration roles
Trump aide banned from Justice after trying to get case info
The Latest: Biden: Trump inaugural presence important to US
Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages
Milley urges ‘relook’ at permanent overseas basing of troops
US intelligence director says China is top threat to America
Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence
Georgia investigating man’s possible steps to vote illegally
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.