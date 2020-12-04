CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | DC's concerns with limited vaccine doses | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 12:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

Optimism growing for COVID relief bill as pressure builds

Biden eyes defeated candidates for key administration roles

Trump aide banned from Justice after trying to get case info

The Latest: Biden: Trump inaugural presence important to US

Next for Biden: Getting the right health team as virus rages

Milley urges ‘relook’ at permanent overseas basing of troops

US intelligence director says China is top threat to America

Ex-presidents would get vaccine publicly to boost confidence

Georgia investigating man’s possible steps to vote illegally

