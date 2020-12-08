AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense
Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win
Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed
Biden’s health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy
Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses
Becerra’s big challenge: Vaccinating Americans against virus
Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base
Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It’s complicated
US troop pullouts in Mideast raise fears of Iranian attacks
The Latest: Trump questions Pa. speaker on electoral votes
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.