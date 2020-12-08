CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC update includes stimulus check, delayed HS sports | Md. couple on surviving 2020 | Latest test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:11 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AP sources: Biden picks Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense

Safe harbor law locks Congress into accepting Biden’s win

Trump thought courts were key to winning. Judges disagreed

Biden’s health team offers glimpse of his COVID-19 strategy

Feds passed up chance to lock in more Pfizer vaccine doses

Becerra’s big challenge: Vaccinating Americans against virus

Army to fire, suspend Fort Hood troops over violence at base

Does Trump have power to pardon himself? It’s complicated

US troop pullouts in Mideast raise fears of Iranian attacks

The Latest: Trump questions Pa. speaker on electoral votes

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Congress abolishes DoD's top management position without settling on alternative

Policy winners and losers in the Defense authorization bill

DoD efforts to improve software acquisition hampered by gaps in understanding workforce

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up