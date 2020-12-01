AP Top Political News at 11:43 p.m. EST

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon
Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections
Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud
Unveiling economic team, Biden pledges, ‘Help is on the way’
Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan
Trump headed to Georgia as runoff boost, but also a threat
Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis
AP Interview: Biden adviser says race central to virus fight
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.