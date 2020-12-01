CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 11:43 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test

US probing potential bribery, lobbying scheme for pardon

Trump threatens defense veto over social media protections

Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party

Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud

Unveiling economic team, Biden pledges, ‘Help is on the way’

Senate GOP leader sticking with partisan COVID relief plan

Trump headed to Georgia as runoff boost, but also a threat

Georgia runoff to decide short-term successor to John Lewis

AP Interview: Biden adviser says race central to virus fight

