AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign

Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House

Biden’s challenge: Building Cabinet that meets all his goals

Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency winds down

GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump’s claims

Trump raises China concerns as reason to veto defense bill

Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies

Analysis: Short work by high court of Trump’s `big one’

Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal

EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets

