AP Top Political News at 11:56 p.m. EST

US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
Trump says he’s nixing plan for early vaccine at White House
Biden’s challenge: Building Cabinet that meets all his goals
Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency winds down
GOP voters ready for Georgia runoffs despite Trump’s claims
Trump raises China concerns as reason to veto defense bill
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
Analysis: Short work by high court of Trump’s `big one’
Georgia high court rejects latest Trump election appeal
EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.