AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EST

Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent Pro-Trump shakeups continue at VOA’s parent agency US clears Moderna vaccine for…

Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent

Pro-Trump shakeups continue at VOA’s parent agency

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

Pelosi, McConnell get COVID-19 vaccine, urge others to do so

Lawyers: 2nd US inmate scheduled to be executed has COVID-19

‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens

Biden transition team criticizes cooperation from Pentagon

Hacked networks will need to be burned ‘down to the ground’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.