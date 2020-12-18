CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
AP Top Political News at 10:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 12:00 AM

Pence, top congressional leaders get vaccines; Trump absent

Pro-Trump shakeups continue at VOA’s parent agency

US clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19, 2nd shot in arsenal

Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

US says it is shuttering last 2 consulates in Russia

Pelosi, McConnell get COVID-19 vaccine, urge others to do so

Lawyers: 2nd US inmate scheduled to be executed has COVID-19

‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens

Biden transition team criticizes cooperation from Pentagon

Hacked networks will need to be burned ‘down to the ground’

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

$2.3T omnibus, COVID-19 relief package shows signs agencies learned a thing or two during initial pandemic response

