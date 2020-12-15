HOLIDAY NEWS: Track Santa | Christmas displays in Northern Va. | How to fight gift card scams | Local holiday happenings | Grocery stores: What's opened? Closed?
AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory

McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress

Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden

Biden taps Buttigieg for transportation, Granholm for energy

Hack may have exposed deep US secrets; damage yet unknown

EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes

Negotiators report progress on long-delayed COVID aid bill

The Latest: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pick

Senate confirms Barrett replacement on federal appeals court

Does Electoral College end election for conservative media?

