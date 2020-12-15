AP Top Political News at 10:36 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress Trump asking about special…

Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress Trump asking about special prosecutor for Hunter Biden Biden taps Buttigieg for transportation, Granholm for energy Hack may have exposed deep US secrets; damage yet unknown EXPLAINER: How Congress will count Electoral College votes Negotiators report progress on long-delayed COVID aid bill The Latest: Biden announces Buttigieg as transportation pick Senate confirms Barrett replacement on federal appeals court Does Electoral College end election for conservative media? Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.