AP Top Political News at 10:02 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Despite Trump’s venting and threats, Biden’s win is sealed

Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings

Senate falls short of halting Trump’s $23B arms sales to UAE

Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

AP sources: Biden to pick Katherine Tai as top trade envoy

Retiring Rep. Joe Kennedy III says greed hinders aid to poor

Congress vows to watch Army response to Fort Hood violence

Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

Appointment of new VOA chief raises fears for US broadcaster

Trump tries to revive stalled election-eve drug discounts

