AP Top Political News at 11:59 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies

Trump threatens COVID relief bill, testing loyalty of GOP

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Kushner pardon revives ‘loathsome’ tale of tax evasion, sex

With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos

A look at the 29 people Trump pardoned or gave commutations

Pardons in killings of Iraqi civilians stir angry response

Trump plan to curb drug costs dealt setback in court

Politicians and vaccines: Set an example or cut in line?

Trump’s presidential legacy, by the numbers

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

How the Biden administration can make DoD an innovation powerhouse

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

