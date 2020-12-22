CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:55 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump pardons 15, commutes 5 sentences, including GOP allies

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Trump pardons security contractors in deadly Iraq shooting

A look at pardons, clemency in waning weeks of Trump tenure

Feds sue Walmart over role in opioid crisis

WH virus coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire

Biden hopes virus deal is glimpse of deal-making to come

Dominion worker sues Trump campaign and conservative media

Biden: Trump ‘failed’ to shore up nation’s cybersecurity

Biden: Reversing Trump border policies will take months

