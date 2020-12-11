CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
AP Top Political News at 11:38 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

December 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

As he rails on election, Trump largely mum on toll of virus

EXPLAINER: Dismissed election case pushed debunked claims

White House threatens FDA chief’s job over vaccine approval

AP source: Cuomo among contenders for attorney general pick

The Latest: Biden’s picks point to their diverse backgrounds

Vets groups demand Wilkie’s dismissal after scathing audit

Senate sends Trump defense bill he has vowed to veto

Trump, Congress avert shutdown, buy time for COVID-19 talks

Biden: Cabinet picks from Obama era mean ‘bold new thinking’

As GSA administrator, Murphy followed a simple mantra for all decisions: ‘Do what’s right.’

VA healthcare workers feeling pandemic burnout 9 months in

Lawmakers ask for GAO's help to identify 'burrowing' over last 4 years

Inauguration Day is still a holiday for most teleworking feds in the D.C. region

