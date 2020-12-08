8 Best Investing Podcasts Investors Should Know About

Podcasts are taking over. From humble beginnings at the start of the century, the podcast industry has amassed a listener…

From humble beginnings at the start of the century, the podcast industry has amassed a listener base of more than 105 million, nearly double what it was five years ago. And is it any wonder when there’s a podcast for just about any subject you can imagine? The most notable being investing podcasts, naturally.

Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned investor, there is an investing podcast for you. The following list includes eight of the best investing podcasts you won’t want to miss.

“Invest Like the Best” With Patrick O’Shaughnessy

“O’Shaughnessy delivers a mix of investment wisdom and business acumen,” says Steve Sanduski, a certified financial planner and business coach. “His guest list is a ‘who’s who’ of luminaries, and he does a great job asking the right questions to tease out insights.” The guest list includes investors, founders and CEOs. Recent guests include Sam Hinkie, former general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers, and restaurateur Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack and founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group, the company behind many of New York’s restaurants.

O’Shaughnessy has been known to do the occasional series, such as his cryptocurrency series from 2017, Sanduski notes. Episodes are typically about an hour in length. You can head over to investorfieldguide.com/podcast for notes on each episode, or check out the new joincolossus.com website, which has an archive of the podcast plus a handy search function.

“The Meb Faber Show”

“The Meb Faber Show” podcast focuses on helping listeners grow and preserve their wealth. “Meb is an asset manager and ETF issuer, but his show explores many different investments,” says Michael Policar, a fiduciary financial planner at Hightower Bellevue. “(He) brings in interesting guests that aren’t necessarily part of the ‘speaking circuit’ in finance and does it all at an accessible level.” Policar says he has even purchased investments he learned about on the show.

Recent guests include David Lau, founder and CEO of DPL Financial Partners; Mitch Baruchowitz, a managing partner at private equity firm Merida Capital Holdings; and Adam Moelis, co-founder and CEO of savings app Yotta Savings. Episodes generally last about an hour with new episodes airing biweekly. Find it on iTunes, Libsyn, Stitcher, Pocket Casts and Google Play.

“Fifteen Minute Financial Advisor”

Policar’s own investing podcast is another fan favorite. In 15 minutes or less, he answers common personal finance questions, such as how compounding works and what to do if you receive a windfall. The podcast is short, sweet, to the point and sure to leave you smarter than when you started.

New episodes drop weekly and can be found on Apple Podcasts, Player FM, Spotify, iHeart Media, Google Podcasts and Amazon Music. You can submit a question for the show via Policar’s email: mpolicar@hightoweradvisors.com.

“That Annuity Show”

Fans of “That ’70s Show” may take to this investing podcast, which is a play on the sitcom with an annuity twist. “This podcast does a great job at explaining the benefits of annuity ownership and educating the general public on one of the most misunderstood financial tools in the industry, as well as covering over retirement topics,” says David Wright, executive director of practice development at M&O Marketing. “They have had a host of wonderful guests such as Sheryl Moore, Wade Pfau of The American College of Financial Services and industry legend Joe Jordan.”

Hosted by Paul Tyler, episodes range from 30 to 45 minutes, with new releases weekly. You can listen at thatannuityshow.com or stream on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play or Spotify.

“The Long View”

This weekly investing podcast from Morningstar features conversations between Christine Benz, director of personal finance for Morningstar, and Jeffrey Ptak, head of global manager research for Morningstar, with investing and personal finance thought leaders. Topics range from asset allocation to retirement and handling pandemic-induced financial stress. Recently, guests have included financial expert and author Jean Chatzky on how the pandemic can improve your financial habits and Sustainalytics CEO Michael Jantzi on sustainable investing.

Episodes are generally less than an hour and air weekly. You can listen or read episode transcripts on morningstar.com, or subscribe through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.

“Exchanges at Goldman Sachs”

“This is one of my favorite shows to stay apprised on macroeconomics with sharp conversations on deal-making in the investment banking channel, political changes that move markets and guests from different parts of the globe,” Wright says.

The show features Goldman Sachs experts who discuss the markets, industries and global economy. Recently, Joe Wall of Goldman Sachs’ Office of Government Affairs explained the $900 billion stimulus package. Every Friday, there’s a “Markets Update” episode that provides quick updates from Goldman Sachs experts on what they’re watching in the markets.

Episodes typically run for around 40 minutes with Market Update episodes often being much shorter. “This is a great podcast for morning commutes and a Market Update of about 12 minutes for a quick bite,” Wright says.

You can listen on Apple Podcasts or goldmansachs.com.

“Masters in Business”

Hosted by Bloomberg opinion columnist Barry Ritholtz, also of Ritholtz Wealth Management, this investing podcast explores the ideas that shape the financial markets, investing and business.

“Barry does a wonderful job interviewing guests, like Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller, in discussing narrative economics,” Wright says. Other recent guests include Catherine Keating, CEO of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, and Jeff Poggi, co-CEO of audio equipment manufacturer McIntosh Group, who discussed “the art and science of high-end audio.”

New episodes arrive weekly and run for about an hour. You can find it on Apple Podcasts or bloomberg.com/podcasts.

“The Retirement Answer Man Show”

Hosted by Roger Whitney, a certified financial planner with more than 25 years of industry experience, “The Retirement Answer Man Show” podcast delivers what it promises: answers to your retirement questions. Topics range from taxes, Social Security and investing to making the most of your life in retirement, Wright says.

“(Whitney) masterfully mixes education and entertainment with intermittent skits,” Wright says. He finds the podcast to be ideal for “squeezing in some education when you’re short on time or multitasking.”

Expect episodes to last about 30 minutes, with new ones appearing weekly. They can be on stand-alone topics or part of a series, such as “The Parent Project” series that explores how you can help your parent prepare for the later stages of their life. Listen on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Podcasts or your Android podcast app.

