3 New Year’s Resolutions for High School Students Who Are Learning Online

This year, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, nearly all students across the U.S. engaged in some form of distance or remote learning. Some fared well with this sudden format change while others struggled to adapt. Since many schools are continuing with distance learning in 2021, students who had a hard time this year are likely looking to make a successful adjustment next year.

Here are three resolutions for high school students who wish to improve their e-learning experience in 2021:

— I resolve to identify and address my e-learning difficulties.

— I resolve to perform any necessary software or learning environment updates to study more effectively this spring.

— I resolve to read at least one article or publication about e-learning best practices.

I Resolve to Identify and Address My E-Learning Difficulties

With the year nearing its end, now is the perfect time to candidly reflect on your distance learning experience in 2020. What did you handle with relative ease, and what was difficult for you to adapt to?

Organize the positives and negatives into a t-chart so you can gain some clarity on the matter. Then look at the negative list and consider how each issue can be addressed. Your struggles from this year do not have to extend into 2021. The holiday break, which will last at least two weeks for most students, is the opportune moment to confront your e-learning weaknesses.

If you struggled to focus during live classes, the solution may be to move your study space to a less distracting area — for instance, one where your family members do not need to access as much. If your eyes were constantly tired from looking at screens, you could order special glasses that block blue light, or download a blue light filter application for your computer and cellphone.

I Resolve to Perform Any Necessary Software or Learning Environment Updates to Study More Effectively This Spring

It is frustrating to deal with slow processing speeds and constant freezing on your computer, but these common tech issues may have a quick fix. If it has been a while since you last updated your software or if you have been purposely postponing it, now is the time to see what updates are in line for your device.

Not sure how? Start by searching for the word “updates” in the menu bar. From there, your device will make a suggestion — like “check for updates” — which you should open and wait for. You will then be able to select which updates you want.

Another reason your computer may be lagging is because you have too many large files saved on it. This problem can be solved by deleting files you no longer need or moving large files to a cloud or external hard drive. Finally, do not forget to empty your recycling bin when you finish deleting files.

I Resolve to Read at Least One Article or Publication About E-Learning Best Practices

The best way to find out what e-learning experts recommend is by reading their literature — and it does not have to be a whole book, either. As the adage goes, big things sometimes come in small packages. You can still learn plenty from an IT consultant’s or a teacher’s one-page blog post on e-learning best practices.

If your mind tends to wander when you read long texts, stick to concise posts with numbered lists and bullets that highlight the most important information for you.

Whatever you choose to read, however, use your discretion. Limit yourself to reputable, clearly written sources and steer away from questionable ones. Then read your selection with an open mind and resolve to follow the advice. You can also bookmark the source or print it out and hang it nearby, so you remind yourself of it often.

Distance learning is here to stay, at least for the near future. Ensure a smoother spring term by using the holiday break to get over the tech hurdles you might have faced this school year.

