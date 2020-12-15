15 Affordable Colleges for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the…

Schools with the lowest costs for international students

Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 355 ranked schools that enrolled at least 100 international students and reported total costs for international students to U.S. News in an annual survey, many of the 15 most affordable are regional universities located in the South and Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $26,608 and go as low as $13,778. Total costs include tuition, fees, and room and board. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2020-21.

Western Michigan University

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

U.S. News rank: 258 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2020-21: $26,608

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 17,051

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 951

International student 6-year graduation rate: 68%

Learn more about Western Michigan University.

Arkansas State University

Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

U.S. News rank: 298-389, National Universities

Total cost, 2020-21: $26,092

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 8,928

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 379

International student 6-year graduation rate: 47%

Learn more about Arkansas State University.

Auburn University at Montgomery (AL)

Location: Montgomery, Alabama

U.S. News rank: 73 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2020-21: $26,088

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 4,523

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 244

International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%

Learn more about Auburn University at Montgomery.

Valdosta State University (GA)

Location: Valdosta, Georgia

U.S. News rank: 298-389, National Universities

Total cost, 2020-21: $25,970

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 8,590

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 128

International student 6-year graduation rate: 71%

Learn more about Valdosta State University.

University of North Alabama

Location: Florence, Alabama

U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2020-21: $25,846

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 6,339

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 236

International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%

Learn more about the University of North Alabama.

Purdue University–Northwest (IN)

Location: Hammond, Indiana

U.S. News rank: 119-156, Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2020-21: $25,765

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 7,717

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 165

International student 6-year graduation rate: 43%

Learn more about Purdue University–Northwest.

University of Minnesota Morris

Location: Morris, Minnesota

U.S. News rank: 140 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Total cost, 2020-21: $24,264

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 1,499

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 106

International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%

Learn more about the University of Minnesota Morris.

Southeast Missouri State University

Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri

U.S. News rank: 76 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)

Total cost, 2020-21: $24,039

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 9,524

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 347

International student 6-year graduation rate: 61%

Learn more about Southeast Missouri State University.

Murray State University (KY)

Location: Murray, Kentucky

U.S. News rank: 26 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2020-21: $23,958

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 8,215

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 196

International student 6-year graduation rate: 53%

Learn more about Murray State University.

California State University–Fresno

Location: Fresno, California

U.S. News rank: 196 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2020-21: $23,685

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 21,462

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 1,088

International student 6-year graduation rate: 44%

Learn more about California State University–Fresno.

Eastern Kentucky University

Location: Richmond, Kentucky

U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2020-21: $20,886

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 12,662

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 143

International student 6-year graduation rate: 69%

Learn more about Eastern Kentucky University.

South Dakota State University

Location: Brookings, South Dakota

U.S. News rank: 284 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2020-21: $20,744

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 10,073

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 342

International student 6-year graduation rate: 45%

Learn more about South Dakota State University.

Delta State University (MS)

Location: Cleveland, Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 77 (tie), Regional Universities (South)

Total cost, 2020-21: $18,946

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 3,109

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 110

International student 6-year graduation rate: 38%

Learn more about Delta State University.

William Carey University (MS)

Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

U.S. News rank: 272 (tie), National Universities

Total cost, 2020-21: $18,135

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 3,210

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 120

International student 6-year graduation rate: 53%

Learn more about William Carey University.

Brigham Young University–Provo (UT)

Location: Provo, Utah

U.S. News rank: 80 (tie), National Universities

Total costs, 2020-21: $13,778

Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 31,292

International undergraduates, fall 2019: 975

International student 6-year graduation rate: 70%

Learn more about Brigham Young University–Provo.

