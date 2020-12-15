15 Affordable Colleges for International Students

Schools with the lowest costs for international students
Between travel, visas and many universities charging higher tuition for nonresidents, the cost to study in the U.S. can be steep. While heavily populated states such as California and New York dominate when it comes to the number of international students, budget-minded learners can often find good deals in less traditional destinations. Of the 355 ranked schools that enrolled at least 100 international students and reported total costs for international students to U.S. News in an annual survey, many of the 15 most affordable are regional universities located in the South and Midwest. Annual costs for international students at these schools come in at a high of $26,608 and go as low as $13,778. Total costs include tuition, fees, and room and board. Here are the 15 U.S. colleges and universities with the lowest reported total cost for international students in 2020-21.
Western Michigan University
Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan
U.S. News rank: 258 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2020-21: $26,608
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 17,051
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 951
International student 6-year graduation rate: 68%
Arkansas State University
Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
U.S. News rank: 298-389, National Universities
Total cost, 2020-21: $26,092
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 8,928
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 379
International student 6-year graduation rate: 47%
Auburn University at Montgomery (AL)
Location: Montgomery, Alabama
U.S. News rank: 73 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2020-21: $26,088
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 4,523
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 244
International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%
Valdosta State University (GA)
Location: Valdosta, Georgia
U.S. News rank: 298-389, National Universities
Total cost, 2020-21: $25,970
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 8,590
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 128
International student 6-year graduation rate: 71%
University of North Alabama
Location: Florence, Alabama
U.S. News rank: 40 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2020-21: $25,846
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 6,339
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 236
International student 6-year graduation rate: 60%
Purdue University–Northwest (IN)
Location: Hammond, Indiana
U.S. News rank: 119-156, Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2020-21: $25,765
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 7,717
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 165
International student 6-year graduation rate: 43%
University of Minnesota Morris
Location: Morris, Minnesota
U.S. News rank: 140 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges
Total cost, 2020-21: $24,264
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 1,499
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 106
International student 6-year graduation rate: 50%
Southeast Missouri State University
Location: Cape Girardeau, Missouri
U.S. News rank: 76 (tie), Regional Universities (Midwest)
Total cost, 2020-21: $24,039
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 9,524
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 347
International student 6-year graduation rate: 61%
Murray State University (KY)
Location: Murray, Kentucky
U.S. News rank: 26 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2020-21: $23,958
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 8,215
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 196
International student 6-year graduation rate: 53%
California State University–Fresno
Location: Fresno, California
U.S. News rank: 196 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2020-21: $23,685
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 21,462
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 1,088
International student 6-year graduation rate: 44%
Eastern Kentucky University
Location: Richmond, Kentucky
U.S. News rank: 51 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2020-21: $20,886
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 12,662
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 143
International student 6-year graduation rate: 69%
South Dakota State University
Location: Brookings, South Dakota
U.S. News rank: 284 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2020-21: $20,744
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 10,073
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 342
International student 6-year graduation rate: 45%
Delta State University (MS)
Location: Cleveland, Mississippi
U.S. News rank: 77 (tie), Regional Universities (South)
Total cost, 2020-21: $18,946
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 3,109
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 110
International student 6-year graduation rate: 38%
William Carey University (MS)
Location: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
U.S. News rank: 272 (tie), National Universities
Total cost, 2020-21: $18,135
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 3,210
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 120
International student 6-year graduation rate: 53%
Brigham Young University–Provo (UT)
Location: Provo, Utah
U.S. News rank: 80 (tie), National Universities
Total costs, 2020-21: $13,778
Total undergraduates, fall 2019: 31,292
International undergraduates, fall 2019: 975
International student 6-year graduation rate: 70%
Update 12/02/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.