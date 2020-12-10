25 Colleges With the Highest SAT Scores

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions. With multiple standardized test sessions canceled due to safety concerns prompted…

SAT scores can be important in college admissions decisions.

With multiple standardized test sessions canceled due to safety concerns prompted by the novel coronavirus, college admissions looks a little different this year. One major change has been numerous schools going test-optional, despite the fact that standardized test scores historically have been an important factor in college admissions decisions. While the national average SAT score for the class of 2020 was 1051, per the College Board, applicants admitted to these schools earned much higher marks. Among ranked colleges and universities, the following 25 schools boasted the highest combined average SAT reading and math scores for fall 2019. Prospective students can use tools like U.S. News College Compass to check out the average SAT scores and breakdowns at schools they’re researching and the free U.S. News College Admissions Calculator to see how they stack up.

Hamilton College (NY)

Average SAT score: 1441

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Emory University (GA)

Average SAT score: 1442

U.S. News rank: 21, National Universities

Georgetown University (DC)

Average SAT score: 1446

U.S. News rank: 23, National Universities

Mount Holyoke College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1448

U.S. News rank: 34 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Swarthmore College (PA)

Average SAT score: 1452

U.S. News rank: 3, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Northeastern University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1455

U.S. News rank: 49 (tie), National Universities

Tufts University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1455

U.S. News rank: 30 (tie), National Universities

Pomona College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1460

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Cornell University (NY)

Average SAT score: 1467

U.S. News rank: 18, National Universities

Haverford College (PA)

Average SAT score: 1470

U.S. News rank: 15 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Williams College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1473

U.S. News rank: 1, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Amherst College (MA)

Average SAT score: 1477

U.S. News rank: 2, National Liberal Arts Colleges

Northwestern University (IL)

Average SAT score: 1481

U.S. News rank: 9 (tie), National Universities

Dartmouth College (NH)

Average SAT score: 1486

U.S. News rank: 13, National Universities

Brown University (RI)

Average SAT score: 1488

U.S. News rank: 14 (tie), National Universities

Stanford University (CA)

Average SAT score: 1488

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Carnegie Mellon University (PA)

Average SAT score: 1491

U.S. News rank: 26 (tie), National Universities

University of Pennsylvania

Average SAT score: 1494

U.S. News rank: 8, National Universities

Princeton University (NJ)

Average SAT score: 1501

U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities

Yale University (CT)

Average SAT score: 1502

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Universities

Washington University in St. Louis

Average SAT score: 1509

U.S. News rank: 16 (tie), National Universities

Harvard University (MA)

Average SAT score: 1510

U.S. News rank: 2, National Universities

Harvey Mudd College (CA)

Average SAT score: 1520

U.S. News rank: 25 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Average SAT score: 1532

U.S. News rank: 4 (tie), National Universities

University of Chicago

Average SAT score: 1535

U.S. News rank: 6 (tie), National Universities

Update 12/09/20: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges rankings.