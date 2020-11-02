The Pandemic Impacts the Widening Mortality Gap Between the U.S. and Peer Countries

COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in the United States, following heart disease and cancer, according to…

COVID-19 is now the third leading cause of death in the United States, following heart disease and cancer, according to a report from the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation.

As of Oct. 15, COVID-19 had also landed among the top five causes of death in four “peer countries,” or wealthy nations with gross domestic product and GDP per capita above the median: Belgium, France, Sweden and the United Kingdom. The report compared COVID-19 deaths to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development mortality data from 2016 or 2017 to determine the five leading causes of death.

In those five countries where COVID-19 is among the top five causes of death, the average death rates for the virus is about 66 deaths per 100,000 people. In eight other peer countries where the effect of the coronavirus has been less severe, the average death rate is less than 15 deaths per 100,000 people, including Australia and Japan where the COVID-19 death rate is less than 5 per 100,000 people.

With among the highest COVID-19 deaths per capita and resulting excess mortality, “the outsized effect of the pandemic on the U.S. will likely widen the existing gap in mortality rates between the U.S. and peer countries,” according to the report.

The U.S. has had a higher mortality rate than other comparable countries since 2006, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis of OECD data. While the mortality rate has steadily decreased over time, the gap between the U.S. and its peers has grown. In 2017, the mortality rate in the U.S. was 22% higher than the average for peer countries, compared to a 13% gap a decade earlier.

As 2020 winds down, the U.S. continues to see COVID-19 cases climb in most states. Many European countries are also reporting record numbers of cases, with France and Germany among those implementing new lockdown measures.

