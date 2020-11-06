Pot Stocks Rip Higher; Roku Soars

Friday, the first day of the week that didn’t bring massive gains on Wall Street, also brought news of a…

Friday, the first day of the week that didn’t bring massive gains on Wall Street, also brought news of a great October jobs report: The economy added 638,000 jobs last month, bringing the unemployment rate down a percentage point to 6.9%. That was far better than the 570,000 gain expected by economists.

With markets going sideways on Friday, stocks still finished up their best week since April; the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 66 points on the day, or 0.2%, to close at 28,323. The blue-chip index closed out its killer week up 6.9% in just five trading days.

Marijuana stocks on fire. First, investors piled into cannabis stocks as a play on Canada’s legalization. Now, it’s the much larger U.S. market that’s in play. A handful of the largest publicly traded pot stocks soared in the last two days of the week following a favorable spate of elections that saw a handful of states approve marijuana for either recreational or medicinal use.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Aurora Cannabis (ticker: ACB) soared 56%, Tilray ( TLRY) jumped 23% and Cronos Group ( CRON) added 16% on Friday. Comments from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo waxing optimistic about approving the legalization and taxation of marijuana provided a big leg up to all three stocks, and Cronos Group in particular has reason to rally after better-than-expected quarterly results; revenue advanced 96% last quarter compared with the year-ago period.

Roku rallying post-earnings. Streaming TV company Roku ( ROKU) is another company benefitting from an impressive recent earnings report on Friday, with shares adding more than 12% in the trading day. The pandemic has proven to be an accelerant for its business, as Roku’s revenue grew at its fastest pace in more than seven years, rallying 73% year over year to $452 million. That was comfortably above the $369 million analysts expected.

Roku, which competes with Amazon.com ( AMZN), Samsung and others for market share in the growing TV streaming platform business, now has 46 million active accounts. Shares of ROKU are now up 89% in 2020.

More from U.S. News

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2020

8 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for Dividends

Pot Stocks Rip Higher; Roku Soars originally appeared on usnews.com